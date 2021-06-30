DENVER (CBS4) – Denver International Airport officials say they expect a busy July 4 holiday weekend and month of July. They say starting July 1 until July 6, more than 1.2 million people are expected to travel through DIA.
Travelers should expect Saturday, July 3, and Monday, July 5, to be the busiest with more than 200,000 people traveling each day through the airport.READ MORE: United Airlines Announces 3,000 New Denver Jobs, 270 New Aircraft On Order
DIA officials remind flyers masks are still required by federal mandate which expires on Sept. 13.READ MORE: Staffing Shortage Affects Flights As Denver International Airport Gets Busier
Travelers are encouraged to keep tabs on their flight and check flydenver.com for parking availability.
Shuttle parking lots, including Pikes Peak and Mt. Elbert and valet parking in both garages are still closed.
This summer, TSA will use Credential Authentication Technology to scan a photo ID and confirm flight status. CAT compares the ID against the Secure Flight database through an internet connection.