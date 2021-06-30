(CBS4) – Colorado Congresswoman Lauren Boebert joined former President Donald Trump and other conservative leaders on a trip to the U.S.-Mexico border. She tweeted “Great to visit the southern border with President Trump” on Wednesday afternoon.
— Rep. Lauren Boebert (@RepBoebert) June 30, 2021
Boebert talked with children at the wall on Tuesday night saying the children were “scared and abandoned,” and “This is a humanitarian crisis that we must address.”READ MORE: Denver Traffic Alert: Road Closures In Place Downtown Ahead Of MLB All-Star Week
If Kamala had left the tarmac and visited the actual border, she’d have seen these scared and abandoned children I saw last night. This is a humanitarian crisis that we must address. pic.twitter.com/YROMttXXwC
— Rep. Lauren Boebert (@RepBoebert) June 30, 2021