CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Danielle Chavira
Filed Under:Colorado News, Lauren Boebert

(CBS4) – Colorado Congresswoman Lauren Boebert joined former President Donald Trump and other conservative leaders on a trip to the U.S.-Mexico border. She tweeted “Great to visit the southern border with President Trump” on Wednesday afternoon.

Boebert talked with children at the wall on Tuesday night saying the children were “scared and abandoned,” and “This is a humanitarian crisis that we must address.”

READ MORE: Denver Traffic Alert: Road Closures In Place Downtown Ahead Of MLB All-Star Week

MORE NEWS: Ridge View Youth Services Center Closes After Concerns Over 'Repeated Licensing Violations'

 

Danielle Chavira