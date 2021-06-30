AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – The Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office identified the man killed in a shooting in Aurora on Tuesday night as 38-year-old Andrew Edward Billinger. Officers responded to the shooting around 6:30 p.m. in the McDonald’s parking lot at South Parker Road and East Yale Avenue.
Billinger was shot in the abdomen and later died at the hospital. Investigators say the suspect was seen driving off in a silver vehicle.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Tim Glenn at 303-739-6068. Callers can remain anonymous by calling Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 and could be eligible for a reward up to $2,000.