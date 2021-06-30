ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4)– Olde Town Arvada is hosting a special edition of Thursday Nite Bites on July 1. The special event is scheduled in the aftermath of last week’s deadly shooting that claimed the lives of Arvada Police Officer Gordon Beesley and good Samaritan Johnny Hurley.
The Olde Town Arvada Business District is hosting a #ArvadaStrong gathering. The community is invited for a night of healing and giving back.READ MORE: 'Rest In Peace Buddy': Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office Mourns Death Of K-9 Roman
Tickets are $50 and all of the money will go to the Colorado Fallen Hero Fund, the GoFundMe campaign for Johnny Hurley and the Jefferson Center for Mental Health.READ MORE: Denver Mayor Michael Hancock's Plan For Homeless Includes Rehabilitated Motels For Housing
Thursday Nite Bites is July 1 from 5 to 9 p.m.
Monetary donations to Beesley’s family may be made through the Colorado Fallen Hero Foundation.MORE NEWS: Deadly Shooting: Seteria Black Killed In Aurora On Monday
A GoFundMe campaign has been created to help Hurley’s family.