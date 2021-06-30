LOVELAND, Colo. (CBS4) — Arnold Schwarzenegger showed up at a Dairy Queen in Loveland to buy some ice cream and was chill enough to take some photos with the staff. The action movie superstar and former governor of California popped in on Saturday — and employees said he was very cool about letting them snap some shots.
“He was really nice,” Shelby, 19, told CBS4. “He took the [ice cream] cones for the photo, he thought it was funny.”READ MORE: Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment Coming Anytime Soon?
Shelby said he eventually made a subtle suggestion that they get back to work.
“He made a little joke, ’cause everyone was taking a photo with him and not making his ice cream, so he was like ‘Where’s my ice cream?'”READ MORE: Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm To Visit Denver On Thursday
Officials at the Loveland Dairy Queen shared the photo of Schwarzenegger with six workers on their Facebook page.
“Thank you, Arnold for stopping by the Loveland Dairy Queen today and taking a photo with us!” officials wrote. “We hope you’ll be back!”MORE NEWS: Denver Firefighters Travel Across The West To Help Fight Wildfires