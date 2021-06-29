DENVER (CBS4) — The 2021 MLB All-Star 5K will take place Saturday, July 10, in Civic Center Park in downtown Denver. This family-friendly event is open to all ages. Each participant will receive a commemorative t-shirt and free entry to MLB’s Play Ball Park at the Colorado Convention Center.
The 5K for all ages starts at 9 a.m. and the 1K walk for families begins at 9:30 a.m. Participants are encouraged to arrive early and warm-up prior to the event’s start time.READ MORE: MLB Releases 2021 All-Star Game Jerseys
“The All-Star 5K course begins and ends at Denver’s Civic Center Park, taking participants through a scenic route featuring Capitol Hill, Speer Blvd. and the Golden Triangle,” organizers explained.
Mascots from around MLB will be waiting at the finish line to help celebrate.
Post-race festivities will include breakfast, refreshments, music, and a beer garden.
To register, click here.
The run benefits Colorado Rockies Baseball Club Foundation. The mission of the foundation is to support underprivileged and at-risk youth through programs for youth baseball and softball, education, literacy, drug and alcohol-abuse awareness and prevention.