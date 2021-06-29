ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– E-470 is celebrating its 30th anniversary on Wednesday. To celebrate, the toll road is giving away toll credits for drivers.
Staring at 3:30 p.m. at miler marker 30 between Pena Boulevard and 96th, E-470 will reward its first 30 Express Toll customers with a $30 credit.
All customers who drive on the road on June 30 will also be entered for a $300 toll credit giveaway.
E-470 opened its first segment in June 1991. The 47-mile toll road handles more than 118 million transactions a year through its three counties.