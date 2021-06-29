Colorado Doctor: Easily Transmissible Delta Variant Is A 'Great Masquerader'CBS4's Medical Editor says the Delta variant is so dangerous because of how subtle your symptoms can be compared to other strains of the coronavirus.

Douglas County Named No. 2 Healthiest Community In The NationA Colorado county has been named the second healthiest in the nation, according to U.S. News & Aetna Foundation.

Colorado Attorney General Looks For Progress After Settlement Between JUUL & North CarolinaAfter an e-cigarette company and the state of North Carolina settled on a lawsuit for $40 million, Colorado’s top law enforcement official says a similar case is proceeding.

COVID In Colorado: State-Run Vaccine Sites To Close By July 4Colorado's six community COVID-19 vaccine sites will close within the week.

Former Ridgway Doctor Loran David Sherwood Banned From Profession After Prescribing Opioids Without LicenseLoran David Sherwood reached an agreement with federal prosecutors this month to pay a $21,000 penalty and never apply for a medical license in Colorado or any other state, the United State Attorney's Office for the District of Colorado announced.

Updated Vaping Ordinance Takes Effect In Boulder CountyBoulder County's new vaping ordinance is now officially in effect.