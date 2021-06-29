DENVER (CBS4) – People in one Denver neighborhood woke up to an unwelcome sight. Denver Police Department says at least 15 cars were vandalized with swastikas and racial slurs in a neighborhood near South Logan Street and East Cedar Avenue.
“I went out for a run this morning was running down Cedar,” said Jennifer Michael. “I noticed all the hoods and everything were all vandalized with derogatory terms and racial slurs.”READ MORE: Girls Sell Lemonade In Commerce City To Benefit Family Of Fallen Arvada Police Officer Gordon Beesley
Michael says her husband’s car was one of more than a dozen cars vandalized with hate speech overnight.
“It just pains my heart to see people go through that in the morning, especially when they’re trying to go to work,” said Michael. “It was shocking because this is a safe area, and the fact that this happened on peoples’ property it’s crazy.”
Throughout the day, victims spent hours scrubbing their cars.
“It’s disgusting. I’m angry and frustrated,” said Ryan Turch, a nearby resident. “I’ve been living in this neighborhood for six or seven years and I haven’t seen anything like this.”READ MORE: State Lawmakers Fight Back After Oklahoma Tries To Lure National Western Out Of Colorado
While some peoples’ cars were spared, there’s still concern.
“It definitely makes you aware that racism is in our community, close by. It’s just wild,” said Annika Mueller. “It’s a hate crime, so it’s disconcerting.”
As cleanup continues, residents plan to be more aware of their surroundings.
“They were just trying to target whoever they could. It was just very random,” Michael said.MORE NEWS: I-70 Reopened Again Through Glenwood Canyon Due To Flash Flood Warning
Denver Police Department says the investigation is in the early stages. No suspects have been arrested at this time. They are asking anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP.