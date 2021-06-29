DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Center for Performing Arts has announced its return to the stage after 20 months of the theatre being dark and seats being empty. The new season will feature 30 shows the Broadway, Theatre Company, Off-Center and Cabaret seasons.
The performances start with a Christmas Carole in November performed in the newly-renovated Wolf Theatre.
Touring Broadway will return with the rescheduled Lion King dazzling crowds in December.
The DCPA tells CBS4 bringing the theatre is good for the economy.
“We are so looking forward to bringing back employees who have been furloughed over the past year so it is a true labor and jobs driver as well so there are many positive impacts that theatre and live performance bring to the area,” said John Ekeberg, Executive Director of Broadway.READ MORE: Return To The Stage: DCPA Theatre Company Announces State Tour Of 'Wild Fire'
Ekeberg says the DCPA is looking forward to seeing crowds fill the seats again.
“It has been such a long pause much longer than anyone thought it would be so to truly be able to see the return of theatre and community back together in these spaces its beyond energizing,” Ekeberg said.
The following is the schedule released by the DCPA:MORE NEWS: Denver Center for the Performing Arts
|2022 Broadway and Cabaret Subscription Shows (in date order)
|The Other Josh Cohen
|The Garner Galleria Theatre
|Dec. 11, 2021 – May 1, 2022
|Tootsie
|The Buell Theatre
|Mar. 29 – Apr. 10, 2022
|Moulin Rouge! The Musical
|The Buell Theatre
|Jun. 9 – 26, 2022
|Pretty Woman: The Musical
|The Buell Theatre
|Aug. 2 – Aug. 14, 2022
|Hadestown
|The Buell Theatre
|Aug. 30 – Sept. 11, 2022
|Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations
|The Buell Theatre
|Oct. 25 – Nov. 6, 2022
|Mean Girls
|The Buell Theatre
|Dec. 20, 2022 – Jan. 1, 2023
|Harper Lee’s To Kill a Mockingbird
|The Buell Theatre
|Jan. 24 – Feb. 5, 2023
|2022 Theatre Company Subscription Shows (in theatre order)
|Rattlesnake Kate
|The Wolf Theatre
|Feb. 4 – Mar. 13, 2022
|Quixote Nuevo
|The Wolf Theatre
|May 13 – June 12, 2022
|In the Upper Room
|The Kilstrom Theatre
|Feb. 11 – Mar. 13, 2022
|Choir Boy
|The Kilstrom Theatre
|Apr. 22 – May 29, 2022
|Edward Albee’s Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?
|The Singleton Theatre
|Jan. 7 – Mar. 6, 2022
|2022 Added Attractions (in date order)
|Camp Christmas
|Off-site venue to be announced
|Nov 18, 2021 – Jan 2, 2022
|The Hip Hop Nutcracker
|The Buell Theatre
|Nov. 19 – 20, 2021
|A Christmas Carol
|The Wolf Theatre
|Nov. 19 – Dec. 26, 2021
|The Choir of Man
|The Buell Theatre
|Jan. 14 – 16, 2022
|Riverdance 25th Anniversary Show
|The Buell Theatre
|Feb. 2 – 6, 2022
|16th Colorado New Play Summit
|Various Theatres
|Feb. 26 – 27 & Mar 4 – 6, 2022
|Jersey Boys
|The Buell Theatre
|Apr. 15 – 17, 2022
|CATS
|The Buell Theatre
|May 24 – 29, 2022
|Dear Evan Hansen
|The Buell Theatre
|May 31 – June 5, 2022
|Come From Away
|The Buell Theatre
|Oct. 4 – 9, 2022
|Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical
|The Buell Theatre
|Dec. 16 – 18, 2022
|Previously rescheduled engagements (in date order)
|Disney’s The Lion King
|The Buell Theatre
|Dec. 2, 2021 – Jan. 2, 2022, tickets on sale now
|Hamilton
|The Buell Theatre
|Feb. 16 – Mar. 27, 2022, on sale date TBD
|My Fair Lady
|The Buell Theatre
|Rescheduled Engagement dates TBA
CBS4 is a proud partner with the DCPA.