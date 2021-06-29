CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Danielle Chavira
Denver Center For The Performing Arts, Denver News

DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Center for Performing Arts has announced its return to the stage after 20 months of the theatre being dark and seats being empty. The new season will feature 30 shows the Broadway, Theatre Company, Off-Center and Cabaret seasons.

The performances start with a Christmas Carole in November performed in the newly-renovated Wolf Theatre.

Touring Broadway will return with the rescheduled Lion King dazzling crowds in December.

(credit DCPA)

The DCPA tells CBS4 bringing the theatre is good for the economy.

“We are so looking forward to bringing back employees who have been furloughed over the past year so it is a true labor and jobs driver as well so there are many positive impacts that theatre and live performance bring to the area,” said John Ekeberg, Executive Director of Broadway.

Ekeberg says the DCPA is looking forward to seeing crowds fill the seats again.

“It has been such a long pause much longer than anyone thought it would be so to truly be able to see the return of theatre and community back together in these spaces its beyond energizing,” Ekeberg said.

The following is the schedule released by the DCPA:

2022 Broadway and Cabaret Subscription Shows (in date order)
The Other Josh Cohen The Garner Galleria Theatre Dec. 11, 2021 – May 1, 2022
Tootsie The Buell Theatre Mar. 29 – Apr. 10, 2022
Moulin Rouge! The Musical The Buell Theatre Jun. 9 – 26, 2022
Pretty Woman: The Musical The Buell Theatre Aug. 2 – Aug. 14, 2022
Hadestown The Buell Theatre Aug. 30 – Sept. 11, 2022
Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations The Buell Theatre Oct. 25 – Nov. 6, 2022
Mean Girls The Buell Theatre Dec. 20, 2022 – Jan. 1, 2023
Harper Lee’s To Kill a Mockingbird The Buell Theatre Jan. 24 – Feb. 5, 2023
2022 Theatre Company Subscription Shows (in theatre order)
Rattlesnake Kate The Wolf Theatre Feb. 4 – Mar. 13, 2022
Quixote Nuevo The Wolf Theatre May 13 – June 12, 2022
In the Upper Room The Kilstrom Theatre Feb. 11 – Mar. 13, 2022
Choir Boy The Kilstrom Theatre Apr. 22 – May 29, 2022
Edward Albee’s Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? The Singleton Theatre Jan. 7 – Mar. 6, 2022
2022 Added Attractions (in date order)
Camp Christmas Off-site venue to be announced Nov 18, 2021 – Jan 2, 2022
The Hip Hop Nutcracker The Buell Theatre Nov. 19 – 20, 2021
A Christmas Carol The Wolf Theatre Nov. 19 – Dec. 26, 2021
The Choir of Man The Buell Theatre Jan. 14 – 16, 2022
Riverdance 25th Anniversary Show The Buell Theatre Feb. 2 – 6, 2022
16th Colorado New Play Summit Various Theatres Feb. 26 – 27 & Mar 4 – 6, 2022
Jersey Boys The Buell Theatre Apr. 15 – 17, 2022
CATS The Buell Theatre May 24 – 29, 2022
Dear Evan Hansen The Buell Theatre May 31 – June 5, 2022
Come From Away The Buell Theatre Oct. 4 – 9, 2022
Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical The Buell Theatre Dec. 16 – 18, 2022
Previously rescheduled engagements (in date order)
Disney’s The Lion King The Buell Theatre Dec. 2, 2021 – Jan. 2, 2022, tickets on sale now
Hamilton The Buell Theatre Feb. 16 – Mar. 27, 2022, on sale date TBD
My Fair Lady The Buell Theatre Rescheduled Engagement dates TBA

Danielle Chavira