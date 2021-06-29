COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (CBS4) – On Tuesday, people across Colorado paid their respects to fallen Arvada police Officer Gordon Beesley, who was killed in a shooting last week. In Commerce City, two girls decided to set up a lemonade stand to raise money for Officer Beesley’s family.
Colorado’s 17th Judicial District Attorney’s office shared pictures of the two girls, Addyson and Scarlett, as they sold lemonade in a local park.
The girls wore shirts that read “Lemonade for Officer Beasley.” For 50 cents, customers could buy a glass of lemonade or a bag of chips.
The girls plan to donate the proceeds to the Colorado Fallen Hero Foundation. To donate to the fund, visit cofallenhero.org.
