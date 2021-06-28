GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Weld County District Attorney’s Office filed an assault charge against a Greeley police officer who has been with the department since 2006. Ken Amick faces charges of second degree assault following the arrest of Matthew Wilson on June 6.

Police officials say officers, including Amick, responded to a call about a panic alarm at City Center North on 10th Street at around 3:30 p.m. An employee told police Wilson was making threats to burn the building down.

Wilson was then seen walking toward City Hall when officers arrived. They contacted him inside the lobby.

Police say they learned Wilson had a warrant for his arrest and relayed that information to Wilson. Amick then arrested him.

As they were walking out of the building, Wilson “became agitated” and complained about the handcuffs hurting his wrists. Amick placed Wilson in a chokehold.

“After several seconds, Mr. Wilson showed ill effects from this hold while being placed on the ground,” police investigator said in a news release on June 28. They add a second officer tried to get involved, but didn’t specify how.

As officers checked on Wilson and helped him stand up, they say he grabbed Amick’s hand while still handcuffed. That’s when Amick reportedly struck Wilson’s leg with his knee an unspecified number of times.

Wilson, who complained of excessive force, was then put into a police car.

Two Greeley police officers brought up their concerns about the arrest to supervisors saying they believed the force from Amick was excessive. Amick was then removed from patrol duty as the investigation proceeded.

Investigators say they recommended there was probably cause for charges to the district attorney’s office.

Amick is now on unpaid leave. He’s scheduled to be in court in August.