DENVER (CBS4) – Meow Wolf in Denver hosted a four-day hiring event hoping to fill hundreds of positions at the new site on 1st Avenue off of Interstate 25. The arts and entertainment collective, based in Santa Fe, New Mexico, invited hundreds of people to take part in the interactive job fair at Empower Field at Mile High.
The event included games, networking and interviews.
Meow Wolf organizers say the venue transports people into different realms as a method of exploring art.
"We are an inclusive community-based act collective. We celebrate local art. We want to educate local art, we have 110 Colorado artists in our exhibit,"
Organizers told CBS4 in May those artists are as diverse as those mediums with 51% identifying as female, 20% identifying as LGBTQ+ and 38% as People of Color.
The venue will also have live performances. Meow Wolf teamed with creative industry leaders including Moment Factory for those performances. Moment Factory is known for projection mapping and interactive technology.
Visitors will also find snacks and meals at Meow Wolf Cafe, which promises to deliver cuisine inspired by Denver itself. Meow Wolf will open this fall.
Meow Wolf’s website shows multiple job openings including some in Denver.