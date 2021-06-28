DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado’s six community COVID-19 vaccine sites will close within the week. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment says unvaccinated people should instead use local providers and pharmacies.
CDPHE says the six sites spanning from Pueblo to Mesa County and to Larimer County and Adams County administered nearly 389,000 vaccine doses. Officials say that amounts to about 12% of all vaccine dose.
The sites will be closed by July 4.
“This will help establish a more long-term, sustainable model for vaccinating more Coloradans and for any potential for booster vaccinations in the future,” CDPHE stated in a news release on Monday. “A growing list of these providers will continue to offer vaccinations at many convenient locations across the state.”
CDPHE offered the following details on each of the community vaccine sites:
- The Mesa County site transitioned to the Mesa County Public Health Office on June 12 and continues to administer vaccines. The site administered a total of 39,753 doses through the state site.
- The Larimer County site at The Ranch transitioned to local providers on June 25. The site administered a total of 60,657 doses. Individuals who have received first doses at The Ranch will be rescheduled for second doses within the existing Larimer County Public Health scheduling system.
- The El Paso County site at Broadmoor World Arena transitioned to local providers on June 27. The site administered a total of 63,698 doses.
- The Pueblo County site at the Colorado State Fairgrounds transitioned to Pueblo County Public Health on June 14. The site administered a total of 44,434 doses.
- The Denver County site at Ball Arena continues to administer doses through July 3. The site has administered 91,492 doses as of June 27.
- The Adams County site at Dicks Sporting Good Park continues to administer doses through June 29. The site has administered 90,042 doses as of June 27.