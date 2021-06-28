PUEBLO, Colo. (CBS4) – Parks and Wildlife officers recovered a body in Lake Pueblo State Park on Sunday. A man was reported missing off the north shore of Lake Pueblo.
An emergency call came in saying he tried to get an inflatable pool floatie that drifted away. He tried swimming to the inflatable device when he disappeared. He was wearing socks and pants but no pants or shoes at the time.
Rangers found his body about 5 hours later in water about 7 feet deep and about 40 feet from shore.
If a coroner confirms it was a case of drowning, it would be the eighth in Colorado so far this year. A total of 34 people drowned in Colorado waterways last year.
Swimming in Lake Pueblo is only allowed in the Rock Canyon Swim Beach area.