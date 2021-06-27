EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Firefighters at the Sylvan Fire burning in Eagle County have contained 10% of it as of Sunday morning. While the rain has helped them slowly get some control, fire officials say it’s giving the public a false perception.
They are pleading with the public to stay out of closed areas in the White River National Forest due to slick, potentially dangerous conditions.
Parts of the White River National Forest remain closed, but Red Table Road and the Basalt to Gypsum trail system recently reopened.
In the last 24 hours, about a third of an inch of rain fell onto the fire. So far, an inch in total has fallen. Officials say the slippery conditions make the firefight more difficult.
Crews expect drier conditions to move in in the next few days with substantial activity by the end of the week.
Fulford, Yeoman and Hat Creek are now downgraded to a pre-evacuation status according to information from Eagle County. Pre-evacuation orders for Salt Creek, Bruce Creek and Frost Creek have been lifted.
Hardscrabble remains under a mandatory evacuation order and is closed at this time.
The fire remains at 3,775 acres. It’s not clear what caused the fire.