DENVER (CBS4) – The Dumb Friends League wants to encourage families to adopt pets for the summer. So, they created an incentive where people could adopt any pet they liked and choose their own price.

“It’s awesome honestly. At the price I’m paying for him as well, it’s great,” said Zachary Love, who adopted a dog for $51.

The Dumb Friends League Adopt-a-thon is a weekend event allowing people to name their own price for their new furry friend.

“It’s $1, $10, or $50,” said Joan Thielen, Public Relations Manager for the Dumb Friends League.

Thielen helped put the event together as pet adoptions have been low this year. The adoption of dogs has been down 36% from this time in 2019.

“It’s really important for events like this to raise awareness about pet adoption, but also to encourage the community to come in and, you know, right now is a great time to adopt an animal, and you know, what’s better than naming your own price for that?” Thielen said.

The event has already been a success. The weekend goal was for 125 pets to find a new home. On Saturday alone, 123 pets have been adopted.

One person hoping to add to that number is Jessica Woolard who was looking to adopt a dog named “Tucker.”

“I know my kids are going to love him because he’s so fluffy and soft, and he’s adorable,” Woolard said.

A pet like Tucker would mean the world to Jessica and her family.

“We’ve been searching for a pet for a while now, especially since our other dogs have passed away. So, it’s a lot better so we can bring someone home,” she said.

“It’s just really incredible to watch people open their hearts and their homes to animals in need and then knowing that they’re going to have that lifetime connection of love and companionship ahead of them,” Thielen said.