BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Boulder County’s new vaping ordinance is now officially in effect. The ordinance, updated from a 2004 ordinance, now bans vaping or smoking within 25 feet of an entry to businesses in unincorporated areas.
The ordinance also bans vaping and smoking in public service areas like bus stops, recreation areas and on public transportation.
The changes bring the ordinance more in line with state law.
The Boulder Daily Camera reports enforcement would focus on businesses and taken an “education-first approach.”