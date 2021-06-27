Updated Vaping Ordinance Takes Effect In Boulder CountyBoulder County's new vaping ordinance is now officially in effect.

Child Psychologist From Douglas County Is This Week's $1 Million Winner In Colorado Comeback Cash GiveawayA child psychologist is the state's fourth $1 million winner in a lottery that's hoping to inspire more Colorado residents to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

District Attorney Creates A 'Lifeline' For Kids Struggling With Mental Health IssuesA pandemic and two mass shootings in three months have taken a toll on Coloradans' mental well-being, and now one district attorney is taking action.

Race To Vaccinate Teens Against COVID UnderwaySporting events may be one way to target students who haven't been vaccinated. But for many competitors at the Colorado High School Track and Field Championship, they got their shots long ago to be in top condition.

50% Of Coloradans Fully Vaccinated Against COVID, Hospitalizations Reach Lowest Level Since OctoberHalf of Colorado's population is fully immunized against COVID-19, according to data released on Tuesday by the state.

40% Of Colorado COVID Cases Are New, More Transmissible Delta Variant, Health Officials SayHealth officials say efforts to encourage more people to get vaccinated against COVID-19 are more important than ever, as Colorado is now facing the challenge of a new, more transmissible, COVID strain called the Delta variant.