WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (CBS4) – A Wheat Ridge resident says her family is already preparing for an active fireworks season.

“Moose, our Goldendoodle, is terrified by fireworks,” Lauren Renfro told CBS4’s Andrea Flores. “He shakes a lot of times, depending on how close to our house they are. He won’t leave our side.”

Wheat Ridge Police Commander Jon Pickett says illegal fireworks impact more than the family dog and people with PTSD.

“The amount of calls we get for fireworks every year inundates the 911 center and causes issues of actually being able to respond to other more serious crimes,” Pickett said.

That’s why they’ve created a new number dedicated to reporting illegal fireworks.

“They have a series of volunteers and extra people coming in to take those calls,” said Pickett.

People can call in to a dedicated number, 303-980-7340, Friday through Sunday nights from 7:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. now through July 4. Calltakers at Jeffcom 911 will take down the information.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and Lakewood police have also released the same information for residents.

“We need to actually see someone doing it or have a reporting party willing to sign a complaint for seeing someone do it,” Pickett said. “If people are able to take videos or photographs of people setting these off, that would make it easier for us to actually enforce the law.”

Wheat Ridge residents say they’re happy to have another option.

“I think it’s great there’s an actual number for people to call so they can feel comfortable calling a different number than 911,” said Renfro. “It’s not an emergency when fireworks are going off, it’s more just a nuisance.”

Aurora offered the following information for its residents:

Please do not call 911 unless there is an emergency – immediate threat to life or property.

The city encourages community members to file non-emergency fireworks complaints (no immediate threat to life or property) online so investigators can follow up. Follow up occurs when a witness provides actionable suspect information (name, license plate info or address) and when the witness agrees to sign a complaint and testify in court.

The online form is meant to keep the phone lines clear for those with life-threatening emergencies, and it allows investigators to follow up on actionable information. The form helps with enforcement and follow up.

From July 1 through July 5, community members can call 303-627-5678 for fireworks complaints.

Denver residents are asked to:

Call 720-913-2059 or report it online.

If there is an emergency, they can always call 911.

Other cities, towns and counties listed separate numbers to call: