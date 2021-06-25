DENVER (CBS4)– Colorado unveiled the latest group of students to win a $50,000 scholarship for getting the COVID-19 vaccine on Friday. All vaccinated children ages 12-17 are eligible to win.
This week's winner included the youngest so far: 12-year-old Liza.
"At first I was super shocked and surprised but once the news sank in, I felt very thankful and grateful. This is an amazing opportunity, my dream job is to be a soccer player but I want to go to college and play soccer and major in international business," said Liza.
Colorado is one of several states offering lottery prizes, scholarships and other incentives to drive vaccination rates up. The Centennial State also has a giveaway in place for 25 scholarships for $50,000 each. Two additional drawings for 1o more Comeback Cash Scholarship will occur on Mondays and winners will be announced on the following Thursdays: July 1 and July 8.
The funds will be placed in a CollegeInvest account for the student to use when they pursue postsecondary education, including higher and technical education or credential programs. The funds can be left in the interest-bearing account for future educational use.
To learn more about the Comeback Cash Scholarship drawing, visit: ColoradoComebackCash.com.