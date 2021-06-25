DENVER (CBS4)– Violent crime has been rising in one part of Denver at an alarming rate. Police have targeted five hotspots across the city where there have been more homicides, aggravated assaults and shootings compared to other neighborhoods.

As crime rates rise across the nation, the City of Denver is trying a new approach to reducing violent crime in those five key areas. The city is promising more police engagement and hoping residents and business owners will take ownership of keeping their neighborhoods clean.

One of those business owners is Mimi Luong. She knows what it takes to run a successful business. She owns Truong An Gifts located in the Far East Center off of Alameda and Federal in Denver. She is also the center’s manager. She says a first impression is important.

“Everything is all about looks and how inviting it looks right? We try to keep our area very clean,” she says.

The same can’t necessarily be said for the neighborhood around the Far East Center. That’s why she hosted Friday’s kickoff to the City of Denver’s Collaborative Crime Prevention Effort. Volunteers started by cleaning up.

Their goal was simple; “Clean up graffiti and make sure to pinpoint all the crime issues going on,” says Mimi.

According to the city and the Denver Police Department, five areas in the city accounted for a large amount of violent crime. South Federal Boulevard is one of those areas.

“It’s kind of a combination of both violent and property crime,” says Commander Mark Fleecs who is in charge of District 4 where the Far East Center is located.

The city and police are hoping that increased visible patrols and community engagement combined with action from residents, faith-based groups and businesses will lower the violent crime rates in these areas.

“If we combine all of our resources, combine all of our ideas, get law enforcement and the community working together, there’s a much better chance to solve the issues on a permanent basis,” said Fleecs.

That is something Mimi is looking forward to because she thinks South Federal is a diamond in the rough.

“This area is a fabulous place,” she says.