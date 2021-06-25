DENVER (CBS4) – This week’s winner in the Colorado Comeback Cash giveaway says she has been in “complete and utter shock” since she learned the news. Dr. Stephanie Sharp is a child psychologist from Douglas County who becomes the state’s fourth $1 million winner in a lottery that’s hoping to inspire more residents to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

On Friday Gov. Jared Polis introduced Sharp to the public in a news conference. Through a video linkup Sharp appeared with her husband and family members. Her husband Craig is a nurse at the VA Medical Center at Fitzsimons and they have a 6-year-old son.

She runs a small private practice and is a part-time health care provider at Children’s Hospital Colorado in Aurora.

“I’m passionate about supporting individuals with disabilities and their families and I believe that compassion and tolerance can change our world for the better,” she said.

Polis thanked the couple for their work in health care, and Craig for “being on the front lines during this pandemic.” He worked in the emergency room at the VA center through much of the pandemic.

Every vaccinated state resident has been entered in the drawing of the Colorado Comeback Cash giveaway.

Residents needed to be 18 years old and have received at least one dose of the approved coronavirus vaccines to be eligible. The state is holding a total of five drawings — the last one is on July 7. The last day to qualify for the drawing is June 30.

Colorado is one of several states offering lottery prizes, scholarships and other incentives to drive vaccination rates up. The Centennial State also has a giveaway in place for 25 scholarships for $50,000. Four additional drawings for the Comeback Cash Scholarship will occur on Mondays and winners will be announced on Thursdays, June 17, June 24, July 1, and July 8.

The funds will be placed in a CollegeInvest account for the student to use when they pursue postsecondary education, including higher and technical education or credential programs. The funds can be left in the interest-bearing account for future educational use.

To learn more about the Comeback Cash Scholarship drawing, visit: ColoradoComebackCash.com.