GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (CBS4)– Grand Junction police officers rushed to SCL Health St. Mary’s just before 10 a.m. Friday on reports of a person with a gun. The gunman had entered the Advanced Medicine Pavilion building of the hospital and had pointed a gun at employees.
Officers confronted the suspect which resulted in an officer-involved shooting. Officers rendered medical aid until paramedics arrived. The suspect was rushed to the hospital where he died.
No officers were injured in the shooting. The identity of the suspect has not been released.