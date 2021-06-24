RIO BLANCO COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – There is some good news in the battle to stop the Oil Springs Fire in Rio Blanco County — all evacuations have been lifted.
Several roads have also reopened, including County Road 23, County Road County Road 122 and County Road 103.READ MORE: New #BoulderStrong Resource Center Open Now To Help Community Heal After Grocery Store Shooting
Highway 139 remains closed while fire crews are building and securing containment lines.READ MORE: Colorado Weather: Cooler And Wetter Pattern Settling In
The wildfire grew substantially on Wednesday to 11,933 acres.
Multiple agencies are battling the fire, located about 20 miles south of Rangely near the Colorado-Utah border.MORE NEWS: 2021 All-Star Game Jerseys Now Available
Lightning caused the fire on June 18.