DENVER (CBS4) – A Colorado woman is believed to be among those missing after a 12-story residential building in Surfside, Florida, collapsed early Thursday morning. Cassondra Stratton is the wife of Michael Stratton, senior policy advisor with the law firm Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck.
Nearly 100 people are missing after portions of the high-rise condo building north of Miami Beach collapsed, killing at least one person. Officials report 102 people have been accounted for so far.
It’s still unclear why the building collapsed. Rescue crews are digging through the rubble to find survivors, but officials said it is still too dangerous to send searchers on top of the pile.