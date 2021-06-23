EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Parts of the White River National Forest have been closed as the Sylvan Fire continues to grow. As of Wednesday, the fire has grown to 3,583 acres.
The closure was issued around the Sylvan Fire for “public and firefighter safety.” The closure includes Eagle-Thomasville Road, the area south of Sylvan Lake, the Hardscrabble area, the FS 416 Road between Crooked Creek Pass and the Peter Estin Hut, and the FS 514 Red Table Mountain Road from Cottonwood Pass to Lime Park.
The Sylvan Fire is burning about 12 miles south of Eagle. It was reported on Sunday afternoon. The cause of the fire is under investigation but lightning is suspected.