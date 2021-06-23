DENVER (CBS4) — The Transportation Security Administration is holding a hiring fair this Friday and Saturday in Denver. The event will be a fast track to employment — even going so far as to get you set for the medical background check.
There’s a $500 signing bonus and Denver has a 10% retention bonus – meaning the starting wage can be more than $22 an hour in some cases.READ MORE: TSA Using New Technology At Denver International Airport To Increase Security
The event is happening at the Crowne Plaza Denver Airport Convention Center, at 15500 East 40th Street in Denver, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Facemasks are required, and COVID-19 health and safety protocols will be followed.
The TSA is still hoping to hire security screening officers at Denver International Airport to ensure checkpoint lanes are fully staffed to screen the increasing number of travelers.
For open positions, visit jobs.tsa.gov/.