By Anica Padilla
CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — A man was caught dumping bags of human waste from his camp latrine in a high mountain stream.

(credit: Colorado Parks and Wildlife)

Wildlife officer Joe Nicholson stood watch as the man cleaned up his mess.

“Officer Nicholson wants to remind people camping and recreating in [Clear Creek County] that our natural landscapes and waters are NOT your toilet or your personal dump,” Colorado Parks and Wildlife tweeted. “Pack it in, pack it out!”

(credit: Colorado Parks and Wildlife)

CPW said charges were filed for littering public lands. The man will receive a court summons and the judge will decide on a fine.

