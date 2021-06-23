CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — A man was caught dumping bags of human waste from his camp latrine in a high mountain stream.
Wildlife officer Joe Nicholson stood watch as the man cleaned up his mess.
“Officer Nicholson wants to remind people camping and recreating in [Clear Creek County] that our natural landscapes and waters are NOT your toilet or your personal dump,” Colorado Parks and Wildlife tweeted. “Pack it in, pack it out!”
CPW said charges were filed for littering public lands. The man will receive a court summons and the judge will decide on a fine.