Another scorching day for eastern Colorado. Denver hit 97 degrees on Wednesday afternoon, our 18th day above normal in the month of June.

This extreme heat will be short lived, as temperatures start to tumble on Thursday and wet weather starts to creep back in.

Thursday, the Front Range and foothills drop about ten degrees to the upper 80s. We’ll also start to see better chances for rain in Colorado. Then we really cool down on Friday as we dip down another ten degrees to the upper 70s! Friday also brings a very good chance for rain and thunderstorms to the Front Range. A few thunderstorms are possible on Thursday, but widespread rain is looking very likely on Friday.

Another big drop in temperatures comes on Saturday as we drop to the low 70s! Some areas may not may it into the 70s in the foothills! More rain is likely on Saturday. Isolated storms are possible on Sunday as temperatures start to warm up again. We’ll get back to the low 80s by Monday.

This wet weather will obviously be a great help for the firefighting efforts in western Colorado. What we don’t need is wind and lightning, as those could cause more issues in those areas. As our front moves through on Thursday, we’ll see some improvement in air quality as it pushes some of that bad air away. However, as long as those fires keep burning, we will continue to have air issues.