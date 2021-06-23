DENVER (CBS4)– Police in Denver are investigating a shooting that injured one person. The female victim was rushed to the hospital.
The extent of her injuries is unknown. The shooting happened in the 9800 block of E. Vassar Drive about 11 a.m. Wednesday.
Officers are working on a suspect description and investigate what happened leading up to the shooting.
No arrests have been made.
— Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) June 23, 2021