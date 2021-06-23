JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Samuel McConnell, 45, was sentenced on Tuesday to 32 years in prison for shooting an off-duty Denver detective in 2019 while robbing an Arvada gas station. McConnell was convicted in April on several counts including aggravated robbery, assault with a dangerous weapon, tampering with physical evidence along with misdemeanor child abuse, theft, and leaving the scene of an accident.
Police were called to the robbery on Dec. 18, 2019 at the Circle K gas station on West 80th Avenue. Officers released surveillance photos showing McConnell enter the gas station wearing a mask and gloves and holding a gun.
Investigators say McConnell demanded about $200 in cash from the register. A customer ran from the store and and told the off-duty detective, who was at the pump, about the robbery.
The off-duty detective drew his firearm, identified himself as a police office and engaged McConnell. McConnell shot the detective in the forearm and shoulder, according to police. A family member in the detective’s vehicle treated the detective until paramedics arrived and took him to the hospital.
Investigators say McConnell fled the scene in a stolen vehicle with his two-year-old daughter inside. A statewide ‘Blue Alert’ was broadcast with McConnell’s description. He was caught that night in an apartment complex in Westminster. Police credited tips from the public for locating him.
McConnell was accused of two other armed robberies in the days prior, one in Erie (another Circle K store) and one in Westminster (a doughnut shop).
Jefferson County District Attorney Alexis King released the following statement about the case to CBS4:
“We appreciate the swift, brave action taken by this officer to immediately respond to the threat posed by Mr. McConnell’s armed robbery of a busy store on a winter morning, and for all of our law enforcement officers whose dedication to public safety ensures safer and healthier communities for all.”