ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4) – Arvada police want Coloradans to beware of potential scams surrounding the recent shooting which left three men dead, including an Arvada police officer and a good Samaritan. Police say they and the Arvada Fire Department are not collecting donations for the victims’ families.
Both Arvada Police Officer Gordon Beesley and John Hurley, of Golden, died after the suspect opened fire in Olde Town Arvada on Monday afternoon.
Arvada police officials say those wishing to make donations to the Beesley family should contribute to the Colorado Fallen Hero Foundation. The foundation can assist, support, and provide resources for the host agency in their effort to serve the deceased officer’s family based on their needs and wishes.
SCAM – Arvada PD & @ArvadaFire are NOT collecting any donations from businesses for the Hurley or Beesley families. We are working on a site with the Hurley family. Officer Beesley https://t.co/LNdJKftaMz
The police department says it is working with the Hurley family to set up a website for donations.