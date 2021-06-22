(CBS4) — A local nonprofit is taking a unique, and tasty, approach to help immigrants in Colorado. Immigrant Pathways Colorado recently released a new cook book called “Together at the Table.” It has recipes from all over the world — and some from immigrants they’ve helped in the past.
The money raised from the book will go towards their One-Immigrant-At-A-Time program which provides self-development grants to legal immigrants, refugees, and asylum seekers. Grants help with professional training, English classes, and applying for citizenship.READ MORE: 'Tough On Our Community': Arvada Mayor Talks About The Tragedy Of Losing Police Officer Gordon Beesley
The charity’s founder, Susan Thornton, says food is the universal language.READ MORE: Optional Vehicle Registration Fee Earns Residents A ‘Keep Colorado Wild Pass’
“Yes, many of our foods are different, many of our recipes are different, but when we make them and we sit down to eat together the world comes together. People start to understand each other,” Thornton told CBS4’s Dominic Garcia.MORE NEWS: Denver Police Search For White Box Truck In Possible Kidnapping
Immigrant Pathways Colorado is asking for a $20 donation for the book. It can be ordered online on their website. It’s also available at Tattered Coved Bookstores.