By Anica Padilla
(CBS4) — Colorado Parks and Wildlife is reminding everyone there is a daily bag limit on trout. Charges were filed against a man who had three times the legal limit.

(credit: Colorado Parks and Wildlife)

You’re only allowed four fish.

They say he was being greedy at a time when fishing is good.

This was at Urad Lake west of Berthoud Pass.

Anica Padilla