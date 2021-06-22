(CBS4) — Colorado Parks and Wildlife is reminding everyone there is a daily bag limit on trout. Charges were filed against a man who had three times the legal limit.
You're only allowed four fish.
They say he was being greedy at a time when fishing is good.
This was at Urad Lake west of Berthoud Pass.
Wildlife Officer Nicholson reminds anglers the daily bag limit on trout at Urad Lake is four fish. One man was caught being greedy when the fishing was particularly good. He had three times the legal limit. Charges were filed. pic.twitter.com/oJG4KtaiMS
— CPW NE Region (@CPW_NE) June 22, 2021