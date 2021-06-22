ROUTT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Muddy Slide Fire burning in Routt County caused voluntary evacuation orders Tuesday night. The fire is burning about six mile east of Yampa.
The Green Ridge and South Stagecoach areas are under pre-evacuation orders. A voluntary evacuation order is in place for Routt County Road 16 from mile marker 12 to Highway 134.
Larry Pierce took this eerie pic tonight from Steamboat. It’s the #MuddySlideFire and the moon. pic.twitter.com/MVXERcKh0l
— Chris Spears (@ChrisCBS4) June 23, 2021
The Routt County Sheriff’s Office set up a shelter at the Soroco High School in Oak Creek. However, the town administrator for Oak Creek says the fire might interrupt electric service, and staff might have to shut down service for up to 30 minutes.
It’s not clear when this might happen.
The fire has burned about 150 acres.