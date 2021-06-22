DENVER (CBS4) – A man was arrested early Thursday morning at Denver International Airport after investigators say he punched and tried to choke a flight attendant. Jeffrey Hiers, 29, is charged with 3rd degree assault.
According to court documents, Hiers was riding the concourse train when he walked up to the victim, an employee with Southwest Airlines, and punched her in the jaw. Police say Hiers placed his hands around the woman’s neck and started to choke her.
Several passengers intervened, according to witnesses, and forced Hiers to sit and wait for police to arrive. Hiers was booked in jail and later released on a $1,500 personal recognizance bond.