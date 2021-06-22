DENVER (CBS4) – Those visiting mountain parks owned by Denver will find fire restrictions in place. The city’s Mountain Parks and Open Space office says conditions are extremely dry.
Denver has numerous mountain parks in Jefferson, Clear Creek and Douglas counties. They include Red Rocks, Lookout Mountain, O'Fallon, Echo Lake and Daniel's Park.
Under the fire ban you cannot:
- Build, maintain, attend or using any fire or recreational campfire, except a recreational fire within a permanently constructed fire grate in a developed park, campground, or picnic area
- Smoke, except within an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site, or while stopped in an area that is barren or cleared of all combustible material
- Open burn including ground fires
- Use or possess of fireworks
- Engage in all other outdoor spark or flame producing activities
Propane gas grills are allowed.
Stage 1 fire restrictions went into effect at many Colorado counties and campgrounds earlier this month.