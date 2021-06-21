BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Officials have lifted the partial restrictions of the North Saint Vrain and Saint Vrain Creek, from Apple Valley Road to North Foothills Highway in Boulder County.
The Boulder County Sheriff has determined there is no longer an immediate danger from the spring runoff into the North Saint Vrain and the Saint Vrain Creeks.
The partial use restriction, which went into effect on June 9, banned the use of single-chambered air-inflated devices, including inner tubes and air mattresses.