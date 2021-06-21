CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Anica Padilla
(CBS4) — A probationary firefighter with South Metro Fire Rescue had a busy day on Saturday — with three separate animal rescues.

“It’s not lions, tigers, and bears, but this probationary firefighter’s day consisted of rescuing a cat, baby [falcon], and baby deer,” officials tweeted.

South Metro shared video of firefighters freeing a fawn from a storm drain and releasing it.

They also posted photos of a firefighter holding a baby falcon that fell from its nest.

(credit: South Metro Fire)

“The cat refused pictures,” officials tweeted. “All back safely with their families.”

