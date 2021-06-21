(CBS4) — A probationary firefighter with South Metro Fire Rescue had a busy day on Saturday — with three separate animal rescues.
"It's not lions, tigers, and bears, but this probationary firefighter's day consisted of rescuing a cat, baby [falcon], and baby deer," officials tweeted.
South Metro shared video of firefighters freeing a fawn from a storm drain and releasing it.
It's not lions, tigers, and bears, but this probationary firefighter's day consisted of rescuing a cat, baby hawk, and baby deer. All back safely with their families. #animalrescue pic.twitter.com/sZth2V4XXX
— South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) June 20, 2021
They also posted photos of a firefighter holding a baby falcon that fell from its nest.
“The cat refused pictures,” officials tweeted. “All back safely with their families.”