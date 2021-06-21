MORRISON, Colo. (CBS4) — Starting Monday, Red Rocks Amphitheatre is back at full capacity — with seating for over 9,500 people. It is another important step in Colorado’s Comeback from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Seating will be in upper and lower levels, and movement to concessions and restrooms will not be restricted.READ MORE: 'NOT Your Toilet': Man Caught Dumping Human Waste In Stream In Clear Creek County
After a long intermission, the iconic music venue reopened in April for the first concert of the season — with capacity limited to 25%. In May, the venue’s capacity limit more than doubled, to 6,300.READ MORE: Name-Your-Own-Price: Dumb Friends League Hosting Special Adoption Event
Click here to see all upcoming events at Red Rocks.MORE NEWS: 'Little Slice Of Hell' House Under Contract With Cash Offer, Off The Market