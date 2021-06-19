DENVER (CBS4) — The Juneteenth parade in Denver stepped off on Saturday — kicking off a new national holiday promoting equality and inclusion. People have marched in Denver’s annual parade for decades, but this year, for the first time, Juneteenth is a federal holiday.
Events will be happening all weekend long in Denver to celebrate Juneteenth, the day celebrated as the end of slavery in the United States.
