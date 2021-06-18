REDSTONE, Colo. (CBS4)– Rescue crews have been unable to locate a missing kayaker who went missing in a steep and technical rapids area of the Crystal River near Redstone. About 9:25 p.m. on Thursday, a 911 call to the Pitkin County Emergency Dispatch Center reported a lost kayaker.

The kayaker, a 41-year-old man from the Roaring Fork Valley and volunteer for Mountain Rescue Aspen, overturned and was released from his kayak in the area of the “Meatgrinder” in the Crystal River.

The kayaker was traveling in a group of 3.

The Meatgrinder, according to the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office, is “a fast-paced, steep, and technical rapid located on the Crystal River just north of Redstone.”

About 8 a.m. Friday, the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office, the Carbondale Rural Fire Protection District and volunteers from Mountain Rescue Aspen starting searching the river and banks, by foot and by drone, at his last known location from Redstone to Penny Hot Springs. Unfortunately, their search turned up nothing.

The water levels of the Crystal River are currently high and heavy and according to the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office, conditions in and around the river are dangerous to the public and rescue personnel. Due to that reason, rescue personnel will reassess the situation with the changing conditions.

The public is also asked to contact the sheriff’s office with information that may be useful in the search.