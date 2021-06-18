JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Authorities in Jefferson County lifted water activity restrictions on Friday along Clear Creek. Inflated devices such as belly boats, inner tubes and single chambered rafts are now allowed along the creek due to decreased water flow.
“While the water flow measurements have shown a continued decrease since its peak, all users are encouraged to be very cautious when conducting activities on Clear Creek,” warned the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.
The restrictions were lifted at noon on Friday and include body surfing and swimming. Authorities announced the restrictions on June 9 from Jefferson County’s western border at State Highway 119 eastward along the canyon through the city of Golden to Vanover Park.