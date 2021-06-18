DENVER (CBS4)– Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra flew to Colorado Friday to help boost the state’s COVID-19 vaccination rate. A total of 55% of Coloradans have one shot and 49% are fully vaccinated.

Gov. Jared Polis wants to see 70% of adults with at least one dose by July 4.

While communities of color were hit especially hard by the virus, Becerra, the country’s first Latino Health and Human Services Secretary, says they have also been slow to get vaccinated.

“There are still too many families in our Black community, in our Latino community, in our immigrant communities and we need to get to them.”

Colorado U.S. Senators Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper, along with U.S. Representatives Diana DeGette, Ed Perlmutter, and Jason Crow, joined Becerra and the governor at mobile vaccination clinics in Aurora to stress the importance of the vaccine.

The governor gave a tour of one of the nine buses turned vaccination clinics that the state is spending nearly $6 million to operate through the end of August. Polis said they are traveling all over the state to help reach the unvaccinated.

Crow represents Aurora, where many immigrant communities live. He says taking the vaccines to workplaces, farms and neighbors is critical.

“People are working 2-3 jobs. They’re getting off at 4 and then they’re staring their next shift at 5 and sometimes not getting home until 1 or 2 in the morning,” said Crow.

Outreach workers say concerns about safety and cost are also barriers. Speaking in English and Spanish, Becerra addressed those who are distrustful, pleading with them to do their part to protect themselves and those around them, keep businesses open and get kids back in school this fall.

“The vaccine is safe, effective, and they’re free. We want you to know we care because if you’re not safe and protected, we’re not safe and protected. Where you are, we will go,” said Becerra.

Crow gave Becerra a mask with Colorado’s logo on it and told him he hopes he doesn’t need it and can auction it off on eBay this fall, but it hinges on what happens over the next couple weeks. Starting Monday, the state will begin calling, texting and emailing Coloradans who aren’t vaccinated.