AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – The man who admitted killing 18-year-old Alexandrea “Ally” Raber has been sentenced to 60 years in jail. Arturo Garcia, now 24, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder. Garcia was on probation for hurting Raber when he killed her.
Aurora police officers found Raber's body in a motel room after a maid called 911 on July 2, 2017. Raber had been strangled.
Prosecutors say Garcia fled to Mexico after the murder.
In the hotel room, police found Garcia’s driver’s license and numerous court documents from his prior case, including the probation paperwork and the protection order forbidding him to have contact with Raber.
"This was a domestic violence power-and-control relationship, and [Garcia] exercised the ultimate power over her when he killed her," Chief Deputy District Attorney Gary Dawson told the court.
“She truly believed she could help him,” her stepfather told the judge. “He took advantage of that innocence, and when he could no longer control her, he ended her life.”
Garcia was expelled from Mexico and appeared in court to face charges in Raber’s death in June 2019. The pandemic delayed the court proceedings.
"Nothing will change the reality that I am the parent of a murdered child," Raber's mother told the judge. "I am the one with a life sentence."