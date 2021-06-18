DENVER (CBS4) — A 102-year-old veteran in Denver received long-overdue medals for his service during World War II. On Friday, U.S. Rep. Ed Perlmutter (CO-07) and Major General Steven P. Best, U.S. Army (Retired) awarded Father Ed Flaherty, Jr. a total of seven medals.
Father Flaherty served as a medic in the army from 1941 to 1945. He earned these awards during that time, but never actually received the medals.
“While serving in the Army, Edward was a Medical Technician with the 131st Engineer Regiment Medical Detachment, in which he played an essential role in treating his fellow soldiers’ wounds and injuries while also assisting with evacuations for casualties,” officials stated.
The recognitions he received during the ceremony on Friday include: Army Good Conduct Medal; American Defense Service Medal; American Campaign Medal; Asiatic-Pacific Campaign Medal with two Bronze Service Stars; World War II Victory Medal; Honorable Service Lapel Button – WWII; and Philippine Liberation Ribbon with one Bronze Service Star.