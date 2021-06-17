DENVER (CBS4)– Xcel Energy set a new all-time record for peak energy demand on the electric system during this week’s record-breaking heat in Colorado. Xcel said they set the record on Tuesday when Denver hit 101 degrees.
It's been 15 years since the Denver metro area has experienced such hot temperatures so early in the summer season.
Denver set a new record for June 15 on Tuesday when the temperature reached 101 degrees in the early afternoon. The previous record for the date was 97 degrees last set in 1993. And Denver was not alone. Many records were broken across the state on Tuesday including in Fort Collins (103 degrees), Dillon (84 degrees), Grand Lake (87 degrees), and in Grand Junction (103 degrees).
The record for Thursday in Denver is 98 degrees from June 17, 2012.
Douglas County residents were warned of a planned power outage on Wednesday night due to a deadly plane crash. The plane went down after it hit some power lines near Ridgegate Parkway and Peoria Street. Xcel Energy said crews were standing by during this week's heat wave to respond to any power outages.