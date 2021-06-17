DENVER (CBS4)– Police in Denver are warning against the dangers of illegal fireworks as July 4th approaches. Many people are expected to celebrate the holiday with the lack of COVID-19 restrictions.
Health and safety officials from the City of Denver gathered at Harvey Park to urge people to celebrate safely. They say July 4 is the day with the highest amount of fires reported around the U.S.
Harvey Park is where two women were the victims of the careless use of fireworks by someone they didn't know. They hope to prevent anyone else from the pain they experienced.
"I had two surgeries, a skin graft, and pain that wouldn't stop for months. I still have pain, it's been almost two years. I still have shooting nerve pain in my legs and scars that will never go away. I have people constantly looking at my legs, like, 'What happened to her?' And I wish I could tell my story to everyone because it could have been avoided," said one of the women.
They call that day in 2017 a traumatic experience and say they haven’t been able to enjoy July 4th since.