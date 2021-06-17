DENVER (CBS4) – The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment is partnering with several agencies around Denver to host a special series of COVID-19 vaccine clinics, all to commemorate Juneteenth.

“As we know, this pandemic has been devastating to a lot of communities, a lot of businesses, but we know that communities of color have been hardest hit,” said Brandy Emily, CDPHE Health Equity Branch Chief.

Emily and her team have been working toward the first-ever event for months; it will feature three separate opportunities to get vaccinated throughout Juneteenth weekend.

The first one is on Friday at Levitt Pavilion from 5:30-10 p.m. Guests can also enjoy a concert from Atlanta R&B group 112. The second is Saturday and Sunday at Cleo Parker Robinson Dance, from 11 a.m. -2 p.m. And the third is also on Saturday and Sunday, from 12-6 p.m. at the City of Denver’s Juneteenth events in Five Points.

Emily says the objective is to reach into Hispanic and Black communities, especially those essential workers who aren’t able to schedule appointments.

“We really are dedicated to getting vaccines where people can access them. Weekends, evenings, places where people are out and about in the community already, making it easy and accessible,” said Emily.

She also stresses that despite relaxed restrictions, the pandemic is still alive and well.

“We are seeing variants across the state, across the country. We know that the vaccine works even against the new variants and this is our way out of this pandemic. The more people we get vaccinated, the safer our communities are, the safer our families are,” Emily said. “Juneteenth is a time when we celebrate our community, where we like to be with family and so this is how we get back to those things we love and back to those celebrations is by getting these.”

The vaccines are free and open to all. There is also no requirement for ID or insurance, walk-up is encouraged and welcomed. If you’d like to book an appointment instead, click here: https://www.mobilevax.us/clinics.