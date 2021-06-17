VAIL, Colo. (CBS4)– People wanting to escape the heat in the high country can now take advantage of the summer season at some of the ski areas. Vail, Beaver Creek and Winter Park are opening for the summer season on Saturday.
Breckenridge opens for the summer season on Friday.READ MORE: Gov. Jared Polis Signs Sweeping Transportation Funding Bill Into Law: 'We're Fixing Our Roads!'
Resorts say they’re so excited to have guests return this summer after the pandemic kept activities closed last year.READ MORE: Adoptive LGBTQ Parents In Colorado React To Supreme Court Ruling That Catholic Adoption Organization Had First Amendment Rights Violated
CBS4 Meteorologist Ashton Altieri talked to Vail about the summer activities.MORE NEWS: Proposed Rule Change Could Allow More Pollution In Colorado Rivers And Streams
“Coming this Saturday we’re excited open both gondolas, one out of Vail Village and Gondola 19 here in Lionshead for scenic lift rides, bike haul and Lionshead Village specifically is the gateway to epic discovery,” said one Vail representative.