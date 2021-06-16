DENVER (CBS4) – The Regional Transportation District is looking for a new A Line sponsor. In a recent meeting, the RTD Board of Directors announced their partnership with the University of Colorado will end in May 2022.
CU has been RTD’s sponsor since the A Line opened in April 2016. The line provides connections between downtown Denver, Denver International Airport, and the many communities along Interstate 70. However, it does not serve the CU campus in Boulder.
The A Line was the best performing commuter rail line in the country during the pandemic, according to a report from the Transportation Research Board. For more information about the RTD A Line, visit rtd-denver.com/fastracks/a-line.